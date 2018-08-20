App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mobile phones banned in Tamil Nadu colleges; students protest against the move

The Tamil Nadu government's move to ban mobile phones in college campuses hasn't gone down well with the students.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

College students across campuses in Tamil Nadu will not be able to carry cellphones following a ban. A circular has been issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, which directs all regional joint directors to forward this order to all government aided and self-financing colleges.

Centre-run institutions such as IIT Madras have been excluded from this rule.

report by The Hindu cites an official saying that in co-education colleges, complaints of boys taking videos and pictures of girl students were being received. Further, phones were being occasionally used for malpractices during exams.

The use of mobile phones on campus had been banned in the school. But due to connectivity issues, the use of phones in the cafeteria and outside the campus were allowed. At other times, phones could be kept in the bags.

Students view it as a regressive move and maintain that this is against the concept of Digital India. A journalism student, suggests that there can be a restriction of mobile phones during classes, but not a complete ban.

Further, most students are against a complete ban as most of the work these days is done on phones and the authorities can't dictate the use of mobile phones.

Prof M Andrew Sesuraj, Department of Social Work, Loyola College said in a report by NDTV, that this is an intrusion into powers of colleges.

He noted that he allows students to use Google during classes and trains them to use camera mobiles for documenting short films, go live with department programs and lectures through Facebook adding that this order will be a hurdle for creativity.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 03:16 pm

tags #India #Tamil Nadu #Trending News

