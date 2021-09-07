MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mobile Internet services to be restored in J&K’s Srinagar & Budgam by 7 pm today, says IGP

The police had earlier said that the suspension of internet services in Srinagar and Budgam districts would be reviewed on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 06:50 PM IST
Healthcare workers Masrat Farid and her colleagues cross a stream near river Sind to reach villages on the upper reaches during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar. (Image: AP)

Healthcare workers Masrat Farid and her colleagues cross a stream near river Sind to reach villages on the upper reaches during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar. (Image: AP)

Six days after a clampdown was imposed after separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s death, mobile internet will be restored in Srinagar and Budgam today by 7 pm, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on September 7.

“Mobile internet will be open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7 pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students in studies,” ANI reported quoting IGP Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, on September 6 mobile internet had been restored in all the districts barring Srinagar and Budgam.

Authorities had snapped internet services in Kashmir barring the state-run BSNL following the death of senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani hours after his death. The Pro-Pakistan leader died at his residence in Srinagar on September 1 at the age of 91 years. He was survived by two sons and six daughters.

Voice call and internet services, except the lease lines, were snapped late on Wednesday night, hours after his death.

Close

The mobile internet services were restored in all districts of the valley Monday except Srinagar and Budgam districts around 7 pm, a police official said.

The police had earlier said that the suspension of internet services in Srinagar and Budgam districts would be reviewed on Tuesday.

While voice call and internet services on broadband and fibre platforms were restored on Friday night, the internet services on mobile devices remained suspended till Monday.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir
first published: Sep 7, 2021 06:48 pm

