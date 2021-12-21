MARKET NEWS

Mobile app launched for live telecast of Parliament proceedings, view daily business of Lok Sabha

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced the launch of a mobile application which will enable the users to watch the live telecast of the House proceedings and view various parliamentary documents, including written questions-answers and reports of various committees.

Informing the House about the mobile application and its features during the Question Hour, Birla asked the members to download it on their devices and also make the people of their respective constituencies download the LS Member App so that they can see the conduct of their MPs in the House.

Displaying placards, members of various opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK and TMC, were protesting in the Well of the House on various issues such as Lakhimpur Kheri violence when the speaker was launching the mobile app.

While some of the opposition members were demanding sacking of Union Minister for Home Affair Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Shiv Sena was demanding action in the matter pertaining to the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Karnataka.

Carrying placards, DMK members were demanding that Tamil Nadu be exempted from the NEET exam, conducted for admissions to medical and dental colleges.

Apprising the members of the features of the mobile application amid opposition protests, the speaker said, "This (app) will be very useful for you. It is my request to you that you also make people download this app in your respective constituencies so that you can show your conduct to people.”

The mobile application has been developed to facilitate users with easy access to the live telecast of Parliament proceedings, various parliamentary papers and other "important" documents, Birla said.

"Through this app, you can see live telecast of Parliament proceedings, questions-answers, debates, information about the members, list of business, bulletins,” he said.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla
first published: Dec 21, 2021 04:22 pm

