Mizoram govt drops case against Assam officials, to withdraw FIR against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma too

In a move that could signal thawing tensions between Assam and Mizoram – the two states that have sparred over the past week over a centuries-old border conflict – the Mizoram government on August 2 dropped a case registered against Assam officials over the border violence.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to Twitter on August 2 to announce that he has directed Mizoram Police to drop the FIR lodged on July 26 against Assam officials.

He wrote: “In order to build a conducive atmosphere for an amicable solution to the Mizoram-Assam border dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed Mizoram Police to withdraw the FIR dated 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram, against all the accused persons.”

The announcement comes hours after the Mizoram CM had directed concerned authorities to drop Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name from the same FIR. He had, however, said earlier that the case against the aforementioned officials would still be investigated.

The Assam CM, on the other hand, ordered the withdrawal of an FIR against K Vanlalvena, the Mizo National Front Rajya Sabha MP, in connection with the violent border clashes that took place on July 26 in which six Assam police personnel had died.

Sarma had tweeted on August 1: “I have noted statements in media by Honourable CM Zoramthanga CM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders.”

He had added: “To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed Assam Police to withdraw FIR against K Vanlalvena, Honourable MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However, cases against other accused police officers will be pursued.”