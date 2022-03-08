Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, terrorist involved in IC-814 highjack, killed in Pakistan: Report

File image (Source: Twitter)

Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim aka Jamali, one of the five hijackers of the Indian Airlines IC-814 flight, has been shot dead on March 1 in Pakistan, Hindustantimes reported on March 8.

As per the report, an unidentified gunmen shot him in Karachi.

With this killing, only two Jaish-e-Mohammed hijackers are now alive in Pakistan including Ibrahim Azhar, elder brother of Masood Azhar and Rauf Asghar.

As per some media reports, the attackers shot two bullets at Ibrahim's head inside his furniture godown.

Reports also state that the funeral of Ibrahim was attended by Rauf Asgar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

On December 24, 1999, Indian Airlines flight IC814 from Kathmandu, Nepal to New Delhi was hijacked by Pakistan-based terror group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

The flight was hijacked by the terrorists when it was near Lucknow. It was taken to Amritsar for fuelling. It was then taken to Kandahar where passengers and crew remained captive for more than eight days.

One passenger, Rupin Katyal, was killed by the terrorists in the Delhi-bound flight from Kathmandu.

The hijack situation ended when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was forced to release three terrorists - Masood Azhar Alvi, Syed Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar - to save the lives of 176 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

Foreign Minister Jaswant Singh escorted the three terrorists to Kandahar, where the final negotiations were held.

Azhar went on to establish the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in 2000, which was held responsible for the 2001 Parliament attack, while Sheikh allegedly played a role in planning the 9/11 terror attacks.