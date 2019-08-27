Mission Paani: Amitabh Bachchan, Yogi Adityanath bat for water conservation

Urging everyone to be a 'Jal Rakshak', superstar Amitabh Bachchan on August 27 said Mission Paani— a movement against India's water crisis hosted by Harpic and News18— is a "historic topic" not just for the country but for the entire world.

"Everyone getting involved in something like this will have a lot of impact. It took us eight years to get India free from polio, but we carried on using different methodologies, we will have to do the same for this," Bachchan said.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister for Jal Shakti, said water conservation will happen "only through a people's movement".

"Behavioural change is the most difficult. But the success that we obtained in the Swachh Bharat Mission... on the shoulder of that success, the entire country is full of self-confidence and I am confident that we will be successful in this campaign as well," Shekhawat said, adding that if India achieves its objective of water security, the country will serve as an example for the entire world.

Remembering former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remark that a third world war would be fought on the issue of water, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state plans on implementing drip irrigation to conserve water.

"In rural areas, we have provided more irrigation facilities... alternate ways of using water that tends to flow from taps or pumps," Adityanath said, adding that for the first time since Independence, something like a Jal Shakti Ministry has been established.

"This is a campaign for saving life. Van hai toh jal hai, jal hai toh kal hai (If there are forests, there's water, and if there's water, there's a tomorrow) Water conservation is for a secure future," Adityanath added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, stated that water budgeting being done by the villagers themselves has led to some relief during the drought.

Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev pointed out that the idea of Jal Raksha does not mean "exploiting everything".

"This land, this water, this world is not just for human being, there is other life also," Vasudev said, adding that the ideal way is to ensure that at least 25 percent water from rivers must go into the ocean.

"This is because there is an ecosystem across the subcontinent, if this river water does not go in ocean, the marine water will start coming into the land," Vasudev said.

India is facing one of its major and most serious water crises. According to a recent report by the government think-tank NITI Aayog, 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020.