MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Minor girl delivers baby watching YouTube in Kerala, lover arrested under POCSO Act

The 21-year-old man, who raped and impregnated her, has been arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (Rape), the police said.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

A 17-year-old girl, allegedly raped and impregnated by her lover, has delivered a baby at her home in Malappuram district of Kerala by watching YouTube videos police said on Wednesday.

Both the mother and child, currently admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, are doing fine, the police said.

The 21-year-old man, who raped and impregnated her, has been arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (Rape), they said.

The incident was reported from an area under Kottackal police station limit in the district.

According to the police, the girl delivered the baby and cut the umbilical cord by watching the video at her home on October 20.

Close

Related stories

Preliminary investigation revealed that she did not receive any external help in the process, they said.

Her parents came to know about the incident on October 22 when they heard the cries of the baby, they said.

The police said the girl, a plus-two student, had managed to hide her pregnancy from her visually challenged mother and father, who works as a night watchman.

Both the girl and the man had been in love for quite sometime and the families of the two were planning their marriage after she reaches the legally permissible age of 18, they said.

The girl and her baby are being attended by the man’s family members at the hospital but the police have treated it as a case of rape as she is only 17.

She has two siblings. While her older sister is married and staying with her husband, the younger one is staying in an orphanage, police said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #POCSO Act #YouTube
first published: Oct 28, 2021 10:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.