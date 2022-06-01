 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar speaks to Canadian foreign minister

PTI
Jun 01, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

During a telephone chat with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the "misuse" of freedom and the perils of extremism. The two foreign ministers also discussed the Indo-Pacific region and the global implications of the Ukraine war, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (File image: Reuters)

"An extensive conversation recently with Foreign Minister @melaniejoly of Canada. Discussed expanding our political and economic engagement, as also our cultural and community connect. Spoke about misuse of freedoms and the dangers of extremism," Jaishankar tweeted. India has been concerned over some Khalistani elements operating from Canada and engaged in anti-India activities.

"Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the Commonwealth." Jaishankar said. Separately, the External Affairs Minister held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Lesotho, Matsepo Molise-Ramakoae.

"Glad to meet FM of Lesotho Matsepo Molise-Ramakoae during her visit to India. Discussed the many opportunities for our bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening our Development Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted. "Also exchanged views on our cooperation in the multilateral fora including in the Commonwealth," he added.

 

PTI
first published: Jun 1, 2022 09:15 pm
