Mindtree Chief Executive Officer Debashis Chatterjee is proud of what his team achieved in a period of volatility for businesses. The mid-cap IT firm on Monday reported strong full-year performance for FY22.

In a LinkedIn post, Debashis Chatterjee said his company’s FY22 results showed its success in “reimagining businesses and driving digital transformation at scale”.

“The passion of our teams and the trust of our customers will help our endeavour to deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the coming year as well!” Chatterjee added.

Mindtree employees over 32,000 professionals across 24 countries

Chatterjee’s LinkedIn network congratulated him on his company’s performance, with many describing the results as “fantastic” and “inspiring”.

Mindtree has reported a Rs 473.1 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March, and on-year growth of 49 percent.

The company's share price jumped three percent today, but quickly shed the gains in early trading.

Mindtree is owned by Larson & Tourbro. The tech giant is considering merging it with L & T Infotech, another of its tech firm.

According to a Bloomberg report, the boards of Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd are likely to meet next week to weigh share swap ratios.

The two companies have the least overlap in clients and businesses, and a merger could afford them advantages like lower costs and better pricing power, a source told Bloomberg.

The proposed tie-up comes amid software companies seeing an increase in demand from businesses who have adopted digitisation -- that quickened during the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.

L & T owns 61 percent of Mindtree and has around 74 percent of L&T Infotech.