Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Michelin Star chef Atul Kochhar sacked by Dubai hotel over anti-Islam tweet

Kochhar, famous for his restaurant Rang Mahal at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai, took a dig at Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra following an episode in ‘Quantico’ on June 10. In the episode, Hindu nationalists were portrayed as terrorists.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Atul Kochhar
Atul Kochhar

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, in Dubai has terminated its contract with chef Atul Kochhar following a recent anti-Islam tweet. The Michelin Star chef attracted outrage on social media platforms following his tweet, wherein  he said, "Hindus were terrorized by Islam over 2000 years (sic).

Kochhar, famous for his restaurant Rang Mahal at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai, took a dig at Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra following an episode in the American television series ‘Quantico’ on June 10. In the episode, Hindu nationalists were portrayed as terrorists.

As per a report by the Free Press Journal, in his tweet, Kochhar stated: "It’s sad to see that you (Priyanka) have not respected the sentiments of Hindus who have been terrorized by Islam over 2000 years. Shame on You (sic)."

As soon as the "offence tweet" attracted criticism, Kochhar deleted it and posted an apology acknowledging that he made a "major error in the heat of the moment."

Arab journalist Khalid Ameena later tweeted: "You (Kochhar) have offended me..As a person who loves India its people no matter what their caste or creed. As a secular and liberal, it truly is a horror statement." Many people spoke of boycotting the restaurant and there were quite a few cancellations of reservations too, reports said.

Meanwhile, JW Marriott issued a clarification distancing itself from the Chef’s comments. The management said that the hotel neither, "...shares his [Kochhar] views nor is it a representation of the culture of diversity and inclusion that we pride ourselves on at the hotel."

Khaleej Times reported, JW Marriott Marquis decided to end their agreement with Chef Atul Kochhar following the tweet. “Chef Atul will no longer be associated with the restaurant,” it said in a statement.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #anti-Islamic #Atul Kochhar #Trending News

