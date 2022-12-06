 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels gets 14-year sentence for stealing clients’ money

AFP
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Michael Avenatti acted for porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against the former US President Donald Trump.

The disgraced lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her battle with Donald Trump was sentenced to another jail term Monday, this time in California.

Michael Avenatti, who acted for Daniels in her lawsuit against the former US president, was given a 14-year sentence for stealing money from his clients and for not paying taxes.

This sentence will be on top of a five-year prison term he received for convictions in New York relating to trying to extort sportswear firm Nike and to stealing from Daniels, US District Judge James Selna ruled.

Federal prosecutors said Avenatti pilfered $12.35 million from his clients by skimming settlements he reached on their behalf.

In a sentencing submission prosecutors said Avenatti "would lie about the true terms of the settlement agreement he had negotiated for the client, conceal the settlement payments that the counterparty had made, secretly take and spend the settlement proceeds that belonged to the client, and lull the client into not complaining or investigating further by providing small 'advances' on the supposedly yet-to-be-paid funds."

They also charged he was a tax cheat, citing failure to pay payroll taxes after his firm acquired Tully's Coffee in bankruptcy, to the tune of $3.2 million, and had avoided paying $1.6 million in payroll taxes from his law firm.