MHA to rank police stations on various parameters in a bid to make them 'an inviting public space'

In a bid to better police administration and governance at the grassroots-level, the home ministry will now rank the country's best police stations on the basis of various parameters, the Times of India has reported.

The report states that a comprehensive evaluation approach is being worked out, and that the home ministry has suggested at least seven criteria for assessment.

These parameters, the report suggests, will include crime prevention, and listing proactive measures adopted by the police station to prevent economic offences. Forensic systems and Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks will also be taken into consideration during the process of evaluation.

A similar exercise was carried out in 2017. However, sources told the newspaper that this time around, it is expected to be more comprehensive. In the 2017 ranking, B-2 RS Puram police station in Coimbatore had bagged the first rank, while police stations in Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow and Jalpaiguri were among the first five.

This time, focus would also be on citizens' feedback and their perception of the police station. As per the report, during the 2017 ranking, infrastructure and citizen feedback accounted for only 20 percent of the weight in the scoring matrix, while 80 percent was assigned to other aspects of evaluation, such as crime prevention.

The two-stage process involves short-listing of police stations by looking at the crime data available with the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). The second stage will involve valuation based on the seven parameters, the newspaper has reported.