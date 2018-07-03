App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

MHA asks Mumbai Police to register case on threat received by Cong spokesperson

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Home Ministry today asked the Mumbai Police to register a case in connection with a threat received by Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter and take legal action against the guilty. The ministry also asked Twitter India to furnish details of the account which threatened Chaturvedi.

"On the issue of threats received via Twitter by Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Mumbai Police to register a case, identify the person and take legal action. The MHA has also asked Twitter to furnish details of the account," a ministry spokesperson said.

The Congress spokesperson yesterday filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police after a user of the micro-blogging site threatened to rape her 10-year-old daughter.

In the tweet, which was deleted later, @GirishK1605 had said would rape Chaturvedi's minor daughter.

The incident comes at a time when even Union minister Sushma Swaraj has been a target of hate messages on social media platforms following a passport row involving an interfaith couple.

The external affairs minister later decided to expose such trolls and began re-tweeting some of their tweets. She also conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they "approve" of such trolling to which 43 percent said yes and 57 percent no.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Business #India #Politics

