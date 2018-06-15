MeT dept warns another round of storm in UP

Thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds are "very likely" in various parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, the MeT department warned today.

Rains and thunder showers are also "very likely" at isolated places in the state, it said.

Fatehgarh recorded the highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius.

At least 15 people were killed and 28 others injured in the latest bout of storm that hit various parts of the state on Wednesday.

Another deadly dust storm had hit the state in the first week of June, leaving 17 dead and 11 others injured. Most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse.

The state was swept by three major dust storms last month that left over 130 people dead.