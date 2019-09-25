Messages claiming closure of 9 banks on social media is a hoax: RBI

A similar rumour had spread back in 2017 after Whistleblower News India's video on Youtube claiming the same had gone viral.
The Reserve Bank of India said that no commercial banks are going to be shut after rumours spread on social media that nine banks would be shut down.
Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar described such social media messages as "mischievous" saying the government was in process of strengthening public sector banks by infusing capital in them.The messages were circulated a day after the RBI placed restrictions on withdrawals from Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), thus affecting lakhs of customers.
@RBI this message is to viral that 9 bank will be closed it's true...???@nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/zjqKEbk6v8
— Rahul Raazz (@Rahul0717Rr) September 25, 2019
"Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false," the central bank said in a statement.
Messages are circulating in various social media platforms that nine banks will be closed down permanently by the RBI and appeals being made to public to withdraw their money from them.
"No question of closing any #PSB, which are articles of faith. Rather Govt is strengthening PSBs with reforms and infusion of capital to better serve its customers," Kumar said in a tweet.
Most of the banks named in the messages are those that have been either merged with other banks or are in the process of being merged.
A similar rumour had spread back in 2017 after Whistleblower News India's video on Youtube had gone viral. The host, Navin Bhatia claimed that RBI had said that banks under the PCA framework will be closed down
Last month, the government had announced that 10 public sector banks would be merged into four.
Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged with Punjab National Bank, while Syndicate Bank will become part of Canara Bank.
Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged with Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank.
The government has already merged Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.
Also, the IDBI Bank was taken over the public sector insurance behemoth LIC. Recently, the government announced to infuse capital into the IDBI Bank.(With inputs from PTI)Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.