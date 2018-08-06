Meghalaya steps up checking of people at checkpoints: Police

The authorities have advised people to carry citizenship proof when they enter the state, failing which they will not be able to go beyond the seven checkpoints bordering Assam.
Meghalaya is all set to carry out "rigorous" checking of people entering the state following the publication of the NRC complete draft in Assam, a senior police officer said.
Superintendent of Police (infiltration), Debangshu Sangma, said that every person entering the state would be checked at the checkpoints. "At the checkpoints, the people need to show any identification document that proves that he is an Indian citizen and the exercise will continue till further orders," Sangma said.
His statement came in the wake of reports of people from Assam getting detained at the checkpoints, especially after the July 30 publication of the NRC complete draft in neighbouring Assam.