Meet Nicole Aunapu Mann, who will become the first Native American woman in space

Nicole Aunapu Mann has served as a colonel in the US Marine Corps. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann is set to become the first Native American woman to venture into space. She will be the commander of the NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission scheduled to launch on October 4.

Mann, who was born in Petaluma, California, belongs to the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.

She studied Mechanical Engineering at the United States Naval Academy in 1999, and attained a Master's degree in the same discipline, with specialisation in fluid mechanics, from Stanford University.

She has served as a colonel in the US Marine Corps. Her accolades include two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and two Air Medals.

Mann was selected by NASA to be an astronaut in 2013.

"Her astronaut candidate training included intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalks, Russian language training, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training, and water and wilderness survival training," NASA said.

Mann completed her astronaut training in 2015. After that, she was appointed the assistant of the Chief Astronaut for Exploration.

"She led the astronaut corps in the development of the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System, and Exploration Ground Systems for missions to the Moon," her NASA profile said.

Mann is now ready to create history, following in the footsteps of John Herrington, the first Native American to travel to space in 2002.