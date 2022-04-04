Meet Nagaland’s first woman MP. Watch BJP's S Phangnon Konyak take oath

S Phangnon Konyak was dressed in traditional Naga clothes and jewellery as she took oath in Rajya Sabha.

S Phangnon Konyak took oath in the Rajya Sabha today after being elected unopposed as BJP’s representative from Nagaland. Konyak is the first woman MP as well as BJP’s first MP from the northeastern state.

BJP national spokersperson Mmhonlumo Kikon shared a video of Konyak’s historic oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

“Smt @phangnon taking the oath as Rajya Member making history as the first Women Rajya Member from Nagaland & the first @BJP4India MP from Nagaland. Attended the event with @jacob_zhimomi & @YanthungoPatton” Kikon tweeted.



— Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) April 4, 2022

Watch the brief oath-taking ceremony here:

Konyak was dressed in traditional Naga clothes and jewellery as she took oath in front of Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Konyak is the Mahila Morcha president of BJP's Nagaland unit. Election to the lone Nagaland seat was supposed to be held on March 31 but Konyak was elected unopposed. She had filed her nomination last month in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and BJP state president Temjen Imna Along.