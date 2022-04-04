English
    Meet Nagaland’s first woman MP. Watch BJP's S Phangnon Konyak take oath

    Election to the lone Nagaland seat was supposed to be held on March 31 but S Phangnon Konyak was elected unopposed.

    Stella Dey
    April 04, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    S Phangnon Konyak was dressed in traditional Naga clothes and jewellery as she took oath in Rajya Sabha.

    S Phangnon Konyak was dressed in traditional Naga clothes and jewellery as she took oath in Rajya Sabha.


    S Phangnon Konyak took oath in the Rajya Sabha today after being elected unopposed as BJP’s representative from Nagaland. Konyak is the first woman MP as well as BJP’s first MP from the northeastern state.

    BJP national spokersperson Mmhonlumo Kikon shared a video of Konyak’s historic oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

    “Smt @phangnon taking the oath as Rajya Member making history as the first Women Rajya Member from Nagaland & the first @BJP4India MP from Nagaland. Attended the event with @jacob_zhimomi & @YanthungoPatton” Kikon tweeted.

    Watch the brief oath-taking ceremony here:

    Konyak was dressed in traditional Naga clothes and jewellery as she took oath in front of Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

    Konyak is the Mahila Morcha president of BJP's Nagaland unit. Election to the lone Nagaland seat was supposed to be held on March 31 but Konyak was elected unopposed. She had filed her nomination last month in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and BJP state president Temjen Imna Along.

    The 44-year-old’s election is significant as Nagaland never had a woman in the upper house in its almost 60-year history. Konyak is a native of Mon district in Nagaland. She took over from incumbent Rajya Sabha MP K G Kenye today.
    Tags: #first woman MP Nagaland #Nagaland #Rajya Sabha #S Phangnon Konyak
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 12:44 pm
