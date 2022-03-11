Meet AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke, a mobile repair shop owner who defeated Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Among many political heavyweights who lost the Punjab elections to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates, was outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi, who was also projected as Congress’ chief ministerial face for 2022 polls, lost both the seats that he contested – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

In Bhaduaur, Channi was defeated by Labh Singh Ugoke, an AAP leader who used to own a mobile repair shop before jumping in the fray from the seat in Punjab’s Barnala district.

The contest shot to prominence when Channi decided to test waters from here as his second seat. On March 10, as the results came, Ugoke emerged as one of the AAP giant killers.

READ: Punjab Election Results 2022 | Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi loses both assembly seats

The Arvind Kejiwal-led party won 92 seats in the 117-member house unseating the Congress party. In the process, AAP has become the only regional party to have governments in two states.

Ugoke bagged 63,514 votes against Channi’s 26,294 votes. Akali Dal’s Satnam Singh got 21,065 votes, Election Commission of India said.

Thirty-five-year-old Ugoke is a class Class 12 passout who later took up a diploma course in mobile phone repair before opening a shop in his village. The shop is closed for the last three years.

Ugoke owns a Hero Honda motorcycle which he bought in 2014, as mentioned in his election affidavit. Ugoke’s father is a driver and his mother works as a sweeper in a government school.

Also, read | What is government? Bhagwant Mann, Navjot Sidhu in viral throwback video

“You might think what can common do. Do you know who defeated the incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi? Labh Singh Ugoke, who works in a mobile repair shop. Labh Singh Ugoke’s mother is a Safai Karamchari in a government school and his father works on a farm. Such a person has defeated Channi today” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in his victory speech on March 10.

Since 2013, when Ugoke joined AAP, he rose through the ranks to become a circle president.