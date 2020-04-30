App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MEA appoints TS Tirumurti as India's Permanent Representative to the UN

At present, Tirumurti is holding the key position of Secretary, Economic Relations at the MEA headquarters in Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

Seasoned diplomat TS Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was on Wednesday appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeds Syed Akbaruddin who is credited with effectively presenting India's position on a range of crucial issues at the global body's headquarters in New York for last several years.

Akbaruddin, one of the most visible faces of Indian diplomacy, played a crucial role in pushing for the designation of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN as well as in stalling China's efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at the world body.

Close

Akbaruddin has been serving as India's Permanent Representative at the UN since January 2016. He is due for retirement shortly.

related news

"Tirumurti has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York," the MEA said in a statement. At present, he is holding the key position of Secretary, Economic Relations, at the MEA headquarters in Delhi.

As part of a diplomatic reshuffle, the government also appointed Jaideep Mazumdar as India's ambassador to Austria. At present, Mazumdar is serving as Indian envoy to the Philippines.

Joint Secretary Deepak Mittal was appointed as India's Ambassador to Qatar, a country considered important in the Gulf region. Mittal is currently serving as joint secretary in the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran (PAI) division of the ministry. Another senior diplomat, Piyush Srivastava, has been named India's next Ambassador to Bahrain. At present, he is serving as Joint Secretary in the Nepal and Bhutan division of the ministry. The government has also appointed senior diplomat Namrata S Kumar as India's next ambassador to Slovenia.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #India's Permanent Representative #MEA #Ministry of External Affairs #T S Tirumurti #Tirumurti #United Nations

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.