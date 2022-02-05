MC Election Update Today February 5: Yogi Adityanath clarifies '80-20' comment

The pictures of Prime Minister Modi with his hand around the shoulders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media on Sunday (Image source: @myogiadityanath)

Highlights:

-- UP CM Yogi Adityanath clarifies his stand on '80-20' comment-- Congress has failed people: Kejriwal

-- ED arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's nephew

80 vs 20 not Hindu vs Muslim: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview with Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on February 4, said his "80 vs 20" description of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was not targeted against any community.

The UP CM said that, by 80 percent, he refers to the "progressive section of the population who want development, security and welfare schemes" and 20 percent - those who are against him - is "the destructive section that is against development and supports rioters".

Congress is the reason why I joined politics: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the Congress had failed to work for people, which is why several people like him had to enter politics. Kejriwal said the Congress should have worked for the people instead of attacking him. "Had they worked for the people, there was no need of Kejriwal in politics," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's nephew arrested by ED

Punjab election 2022: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Honey has been remanded in ED’s custody until February 8. The ED argued before a magistrate’s court on February 4 that he had been uncooperative.