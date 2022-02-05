MARKET NEWS

    MC Election Update Today February 5: Yogi Adityanath clarifies '80-20' comment

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    The pictures of Prime Minister Modi with his hand around the shoulders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media on Sunday (Image source: @myogiadityanath)

    The pictures of Prime Minister Modi with his hand around the shoulders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media on Sunday (Image source: @myogiadityanath)


    Highlights:

    -- UP CM Yogi Adityanath clarifies his stand on '80-20' comment
    -- Congress has failed people: Kejriwal

    -- ED arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's nephew

    =========================================================

    80 vs 20 not Hindu vs Muslim: UP CM Yogi Adityanath    

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview with Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on February 4, said his "80 vs 20" description of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was not targeted against any community.

    The UP CM said that, by 80 percent, he refers to the "progressive section of the population who want development, security and welfare schemes" and 20 percent - those who are against him - is "the destructive section that is against development and supports rioters".

    Congress is the reason why I joined politics: Arvind Kejriwal         

    Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the Congress had failed to work for people, which is why several people like him had to enter politics. Kejriwal said the Congress should have worked for the people instead of attacking him. "Had they worked for the people, there was no need of Kejriwal in politics," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said.

    Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's nephew arrested by ED

    Punjab election 2022: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Honey has been remanded in ED’s custody until February 8. The ED argued before a magistrate’s court on February 4 that he had been uncooperative.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assam politics #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #MC Election
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 09:15 am
