    Mayawati slams Akhilesh Yadav, says never dreamt of becoming country's President

    Mayawati’s remarks come a day after Akhilesh Yadav said in Mainpuri that the "BSP has transferred its votes to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Now it will be interesting to see whether the BJP makes Mayawati President or not) in return”.

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    Mayawati

    Mayawati

    BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday junked Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks about her prospects of becoming President of the country, saying she has never aspired to be one and that the SP leader was dreaming about it to clear his path to become the chief minister.

    The BSP leader and former chief minister said she had never dreamt of being appointed to the post.

    "I had never dreamt of becoming the president of the country. All I know that the work I am doing of making the downtrodden stand on their feet can be achieved by becoming CM and PM but not president and so the Samajwadi Party should forget it,” Mayawati told reporters.

    The SP leader is dreaming of making me the President of the country in order to clear the path for him to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 01:14 pm
