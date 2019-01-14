App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mayawati in the west, Akhilesh in the east: SP-BSP alliance's formula for UP in 2019

BSP formalised its alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on January 12, with both parties contesting from 38 seats each

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (L) speaks as Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party (SP), looks on during a joint news conference to announce their alliance for the upcoming national election, in Lucknow. (Image: Reuters)
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) might contest on most of the 17 seats reserved for SC/ST in Uttar Pradesh, along with seats in Western UP, according to a report by The Economic Times.

BSP formalised its alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on January 12, with both parties contesting from 38 seats each while leaving two for allies and deciding not to contest from Rae Bareli and Amethi.

According to the report, while Yadav and his father, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be contesting the polls from Kannauj and Mainpuri respectively, Mayawati too may look to re-enter Lok Sabha after over 15 years.

The report states that key seats like Bulandshahr, Agra, Bijnor, Meerut, Saharanpur, Nagina and Aligarh will be contested by BSP, while SP is expected to field candidates from Etawah, Lucknow, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Kanpur and Azamgarh.

The SP-BSP alliance has left Baghpat and Mathura for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Ajit Singh, but would field its candidates in case the latter decides to ally with Congress.

According to the report, the alliance is hoping for vote transfer. For instance, while the BSP has identified seats where the party will be able to win with enough Dalit-Muslim backing, it also hopes that the Yadavs, traditionally backing the SP, will vote for the party. Similarly, while the SP has identified seats where the Muslim-Yadav population is decisive, it hopes that Dalits will back the party due to the alliance.

"Who gets which seat depends also on who finished second on which seat in 2014 and 2009, as well as considering either party’s traditional strengths in terms of voters," an SP leader told the newspaper.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

