Maxi Jazz, lead singer of 'Faithless', dies at 65

Dec 25, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

The musician and DJ -- whose real name was Maxwell Fraser -- passed away at his home in south London.

Maxi Jazz's British electronic band 'Faithless' has hits like 'Insomnia' and 'God is a DJ' to its credit.

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British electronic band Faithless, has died at the age of 65, the group announced on Saturday.

The musician and DJ -- whose real name was Maxwell Fraser -- passed away at his home in south London, the dance music act behind 1990s hits including "Insomnia" and "God is a DJ" said.

No details were given for the cause of his death.

"We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night," Faithless tweeted, paying tribute to one of its legendary 1995 founding members.

"He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music.

"He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible."