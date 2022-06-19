English
    Watch: Viral video of roaring waterfall after record rain in Meghalaya's Mawsynram

    The northeast has been battered by incessant rain this week. In Assam and Meghalaya, 39 deaths have taken place over the last three days.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    Mawsynram in Meghalaya, the wettest place on earth, was by pounded by 100 cm rain in the 24-hour period beginning 8.30 am on June 16. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @shubhamtorres09)

    Mawsynram in Meghalaya, the wettest place on earth, was by pounded by 100 cm rain in the 24-hour period beginning 8.30 am on June 16. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @shubhamtorres09)


    Heavy rainfall has continued to hit the Northeast for over a week, with some areas receiving record-breaking precipitation. Mawsynram in Meghalaya, the wettest place on earth, was by pounded by 100 cm rain in the 24-hour period beginning 8.30 am on June 16.

    A video of a roaring waterfall in the town is being widely watched and shared on social media. Filmed by tourists, it showed water rushing across a bridge and two cars waiting to let is pass.

     

    “These are not clouds but water,” a man was heard saying in the video.

    “Oh my god!,” a woman screamed repeatedly.

    However, the person driving them began taking the car forward. Panicked, they pleaded with him to stop. “There are kids in the car,” they said.

    According to some reports, this is the highest rainfall recorded over a 24-hour period in Mawsynram in the last 81 years. 

    In just the last three days, 39 people have died due to the heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya, the Hindustan Times reported. Overall, in this monsoon season, there have been 90 deaths.

    In Assam, flooding has affected 26 million people. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed district officials to provide people all possible help.

    His Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

    The region is likely to continue receiving rains for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.
