Videos: Massive storm wreaks havoc in US, home near Washington split into two

A major storm ripped through Maryland in the United States on July 12, causing heavy damage to homes and trees.

Videos on Twitter captured lightning, powerful winds, heavy rain and trees swaying wildly.



Very intense thunderstorm in College Park, Maryland! Torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Lots of tree damage. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/MR4chIJtep

In the state's College Park area, a home split into two because of the storm. One of its residents, who was inside when the storm hit, was hospitalised, ABC7 reported.



@CollegePark_MD residents - our Public Works crews are out trying to clear streets and Pepco is out taking care of the downed wires. If you see a downed wire call @PepcoConnect at 202-872-3432. https://t.co/GCWeR4mHxW — Patrick Wojahn (@plwojahn) July 13, 2022



More visuals captured by the news channel showed trees fallen on the sides of roads. Later in the day, thunder and lightning continued, with the sky taking on a bright orange hue.



Hopefully not another ominous sign, but now the sky is a super bizarre color and there are thunder and lightning again. pic.twitter.com/9pmJsHBfD2

As many as 40 people are missing after the storm, ABC News reported. No casualties have been confirmed so far.

The storm left tens of thousands without power and disrupted communication lines.

The University of Maryland stayed closed on Tuesday because of the outages. The airport in College Park and all of the city's parks and trails were also shut.

Panicked residents said the damage caused by the storm was unlike anything they had seen before.

"It’s pretty crazy walking around the neighborhood," witness Bianca Penn told ABC7. "All you see is just damage, trees everywhere, people stuck, the whole neighborhood’s out of power. It was very loud to the point that I actually really got scared, and I got my mom and my daughter to the basement.”

Meanwhile, emergency services worked round-the-clock to clean up the damage left by the storm.