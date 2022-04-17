Before and after: Mariupol pics go viral as Russia claims control of Ukrainian city

As Russia claims control of Ukraine's Mariupol, the city continues to be a symbol of the country's unexpectedly fierce resistance since Russian troops invaded the former Soviet state on February 24.

Amid this, images and videos of the city before and after the Russian invasion have gone viral with the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stating that the country was compiling evidence of alleged Russian atrocities there.

"We will hand everything over to The Hague. There will be no impunity," he said.

The now viral images were originally shared by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram.

In his recent address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in Mariupol is "inhuman" and called on the West to immediately provide heavy weapons. "The situation in Mariupol remains as severe as possible. Just inhuman," he said in a video address.

"Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there."

Moscow said Ukrainian forces in the city must lay down their arms by Sunday, after weeks of relative calm in the capital Kyiv were brought to an end by renewed Russian airstrikes.

Moscow Saturday issued an ultimatum to the fighters, urging them to lay down their arms by 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) and to evacuate the premises before 1 pm.

But with the Russian forces closing in, Zelensky issued his own warning.

"The elimination of our troops, of our men (in Mariupol) will put an end to any negotiations," Zelensky told the Ukrainska Pravda news website.

"We don't negotiate neither our territories nor our people."