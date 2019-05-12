App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 12, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Many complain of deficiencies at Delhi polling stations; red carpet, flowers at model booths

At a model polling station in Janakpuri, volunteers welcomed voters with flowers, offered them water and helped the differently-abled cast their vote.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Khajuri area of East Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Khajuri area of East Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

As hordes of voters flocked to polling booths in the city on May 12 , many complained of deficient measures and laxity on the part of the Election Commission in the conduct of polls, while red carpets were rolled out for a lucky few.

While model polling stations in the city greeted voters with flowers, had waiting areas with sofas, wheel chairs and ramps for the specially-abled, in far-off corners of the national capital people lined up at water taps of schools to quench their thirst.

Owais, a 19-year-old first-time voter who frantically scoured the premises of a government school in Nangloi trying to find his name on the electoral list, said, "No one helped me. It's been over half an hour and I am thirsty now.They should have at least made some arrangements for drinking water."

As plumes of dust blew into their face, block level officers at a school complained they were asked to sit under a tree.

related news

"No tents or coolers for us. We have had nothing since morning, barring a cup of tea. This is how we are being treated... the condition of voters is even worse," one of them said.

Volunteers at another polling station complained they were not provided lunch. "We were told that lunch will be provided at the booth itself. We did not bring food from home and cannot even leave this place to have lunch during voting hours."

At a model polling station in Janakpuri, volunteers welcomed voters with flowers, offered them water and helped the differently-abled cast their vote.

"They have decked up the premises with balloons and paper frills. It's so appealing to the eyes. There is water, sofas and volunteers... everything that you need," Avinash Agarwal, 73, said.

Samvit, 26, said it was first time he had come to a model polling station and it took him only five minutes to cast his vote.

"A volunteer guided me to the polling room... completely hassle free. I was amazed when I saw the red carpet, sofas and coolers for voters. This shows were are moving forward as a nation," he said.

Polling was held for all seven Lok Sabha seats on Sunday in the national capital, which witnessed a triangular contest between the BJP, the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.
First Published on May 12, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Kangana Ranaut's apolitical remark, says he ha ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians too hot for CSK to handle, crowned ...

IPL 2019: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kick start Bharat promos as Che ...

Deepika Padukone drops by to see Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New ...

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl pay a visit to the Golden Temp ...

SOTY 2 box office collections: The Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday star ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre: Big B shares his look fro ...

Prince Harry 'named baby Archie after officer who saved his army caree ...

WATCH | Cherish All Five IPL Trophies I Have Won: Rohit

WATCH | Fitting End to Final, Just Wished I Was on Other Side: Fleming

WATCH | Chennai Super Kings Need to Get Youngsters in Their Side: Memo ...

WATCH | Inexperienced Kuldeep & Vijay Might Find it Hard to Recover: G ...

WATCH | Rahul Chahar Has the Capability to Trouble World's Best Batsme ...

IPL 2019 Final | Mumbai Reap Rewards of All Bases Covered Bowling Atta ...

WATCH | Power-Hitting Integral Part of T20 & ODI Cricket: Gavaskar

IPL 2019 Final | Chose Malinga Over Pandya for Final Over Because of E ...

WATCH | Shreyas Gopal Was my Player of the Season: Gavaskar

Naveen Patnaik demands special category status for Odisha post Fani

Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF, to get $6 billion over 3 years

Imminent crisis in NBFC sector: Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Sri ...

Robert Vadra posts Paraguay flag in place of Tricolour, gets trolled

For US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, memories of her Indian mo ...

Global cues, macro data, Q4 numbers to guide markets; election season ...

Market is pricing in NDA victory, says stock expert Sudarshan Sukhani

Gold set for a weekly rise as US tariffs on China kick in

Expect high teens growth from US market, says Strides Pharma

LS Polls Phase 6: Despite extra security in West Bengal, violence mars ...

Avengers: Endgame — The emotionally rewarding collective viewing exp ...

Cyclone Fani aftermath: Naveen Patnaik seeks special category status f ...

Despite Donald Trump's use of 'executive privilege' to stop unredacted ...

Finance Ministry reworking strategic sale procedure to ensure outright ...

Premier League: Manchester City break Liverpool hearts after thrashing ...

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

Bhuvan Shome: How Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film ushered in ...

Realme X spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8 GB of RAM
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.