English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Mansukh Mandaviya to chair 3-day healthcare meet in Gujarat's Kevadia from May 5

    The objective of the three-day conference is to review the implementation of policies and programmes relating to medical and public health sectors and to recommend ways and means for their better implementation, officials said.

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File image)

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File image)

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare — 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir' — in Kevadia in Gujarat from May 5 to 7.

    The objective of the three-day conference is to review the implementation of policies and programmes relating to medical and public health sectors and to recommend ways and means for their better implementation, officials said.

    The Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) is an apex advisory body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with stakeholders.

    The sessions are planned in a manner to allow for ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolve a participative approach for time-bound implementation of policies and programmes, according to a ministry statement.

    Close
    The sessions will focus on themes such as affordable, accessible and equitable health for all, preparing India for future health emergencies, 'Heal in India and Heal by India’, preparing a roadmap for a healthy India, sharing of best practices in the health sector, and cooperation with states for the 'healthy states, healthy nation' concept.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #CCHFW #Central Council of Health and Family Welfare #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kevadia #mansukh mandaviya
    first published: May 2, 2022 07:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.