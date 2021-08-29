Mann Ki Baat key highlights: Skill development need of the hour, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 29.

The monthly programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. It is also streamed live on the YouTube channels of the prime minister and All India Radio.

Here are some of the key highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech:

PM Modi begins his address for the August edition of 'Mann ki Baat', heaping praises on the Indian Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. He said, "Every medal is special. When India won a Medal in Hockey, the nation rejoiced. Today, Major Dhyan Chand Ji would have been so happy. India’s youth wants to do something new and on a large scale."

India’s space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth, who are giving emphasis to quality.

The attraction towards sports is being seen among the youth of the country, parents are also happy when their children go ahead in sports.

"India is cheering for our Paralympics contingent. At a larger level, there is renewed momentum towards sports across India. Our fields must be full of players," he said.

Indian culture and spirituality are gaining popularity globally. After successively grabbing the title of the ‘cleanest city’, Indore has now added another feather in its cap by becoming the first ‘Water Plus’ city in India.

Today, startup culture is expanding even to smaller cities. Only a few days back, we were discussing toys. Within no time, youngsters of India decided to make the impact of Indian toys globally. Ask any youngster what he or she wants to do and a common answer will be - start up. The start up sector is very vibrant in India

A big change is visible in today's youth, they have a changed mind, they are discarding traditional ways of thinking and carving out new paths," PM Modi said.

It is time to give importance to skill development, PM Modi says.

Sanskrit plays an important role in strengthening cultural ties, he said. "If you know about people who are doing commendable work to popularise Sanskrit, write about them on social media using #CelebratingSanskrit," he said.

PM Modi also extended greetings for Krishna Janmashtami and recalled the noble teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. He further mentioned Jadurani Dasi, a US citizen who works with ISKCON.

He also highlighted that Mann Ki Baat is no longer restricted only to India, people across the world are talking about it. "I receive messages from Indians based abroad," he said.