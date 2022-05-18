Mankind Pharma launches Docflix, an OTT platform for doctors

Mankind Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, has ventured into the over-the-top (OTT) segment, announcing the launch of Docflix, a platform dedicated to doctors.

According to the company, Docflix, which seems to be a play on streaming major Netflix, will have a wide-range of scientific content tailored to various practice needs of doctors in the country.

"This OTT platform will have 20 different shows on varied subjects," Mankind Pharma said.

The company was taking steps to deliver engaging scientific content created by doctors in short video formats, it said.

“There are several platforms for doctors to deliver routine content, however, with changing times content delivery formats have become redundant and repetitive. Also, doctors have limited time in our country considering the large gap of doctors to patients ratio,” the statement said.

“We are happy to announce our launch in the Digital HCP engagement space with Docflix. Design, story and convenience are three strong pillars of the platform that will deliver unique, authentic and reliable scientific content,” Dr Sanjay Koul, Senior President India Business, Mankind Pharma, said during the launch.

The company said leading doctors in the cardiovascular space have already partnered with them to build reliable and authentic content that helps doctors in taking clinical decisions faster and thereby aid in reducing the cardiovascular mortality rate in the country.

“On the technology side, the team is building an AI-enabled personalised interface to deliver individual experiences on the platform. Technological innovations are aimed to deliver convenience to consume content,” the company said.