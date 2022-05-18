English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Mankind Pharma launches Docflix, an OTT platform for doctors

    Mankind Pharma also said it was looking to deliver engaging scientific content created by doctors in short video format

    Ayushman Kumar
    May 18, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

    Mankind Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, has ventured into the over-the-top (OTT) segment, announcing the launch of Docflix, a platform dedicated to doctors.

    According to the company, Docflix, which seems to  be a play on streaming major Netflix, will have a wide-range of scientific content tailored to various practice needs of doctors in the country.

    "This OTT platform will have 20 different shows on varied subjects," Mankind Pharma said.

    The company was taking steps to deliver engaging scientific content created by doctors in short video formats, it said.

    “There are several platforms for doctors to deliver routine content, however, with changing times content delivery formats have become redundant and repetitive. Also, doctors have limited time in our country considering the large gap of doctors to patients ratio,” the statement said.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We are happy to announce our launch in the Digital HCP engagement space with Docflix. Design, story and convenience are three strong pillars of the platform that will deliver unique, authentic and reliable scientific content,” Dr Sanjay Koul, Senior President India Business, Mankind Pharma, said during the launch.

    The company said leading doctors in the cardiovascular space have already partnered with them to build reliable and authentic content that helps doctors in taking clinical decisions faster and thereby aid in reducing the cardiovascular mortality rate in the country.

    “On the technology side, the team is building an AI-enabled personalised interface to deliver individual experiences on the platform. Technological innovations are aimed to deliver convenience to consume content,” the company said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #Cardiovascular #doctors #Mankind Pharma #OTT platform
    first published: May 18, 2022 01:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.