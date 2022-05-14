Manik Saha to be new CM of Tripura

Manik Saha will become the new Chief Minister of Tripura, confirmed BJP on May 14. Earlier in the day, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post.

Saha is the Rajya Sabha MP and state president of BJP's Tripura unit. A dentist by profession, Saha joined BJP in the year 2016.

Confirming Saha's selection, former CM Biplab Deb wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper."

He also thanked the people of Tripura for giving him an opportunity.

Also, Union Minister Bhupinder Yadav too expressed his happiness on Saha's appointment and congratulated him.

Apart from politics, Saha is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association. Before he joined mainstream politics, Saha used to teach in Tripura Medical College located at Hapania.

Saha replaced outgoing CM Biplab Kumar Deb as the president of the Tripura Unit of the BJP in 2020.