Man with Alzheimer’s killed granddaughter after a fight. He says he has no memory of it

An 88-year-old Japanese man was recently held guilty of murdering his teenage granddaughter -- an incident he claimed he had no recollection of because of Alzheimer’s, CNN reported.

The murder had taken place in Japan’s Fukui city in 2020. One evening, when the man, Tomizawa, was drunk, he got into an argument with his 16-year-old granddaughter Tomomi. After that, he fetched a kitchen knife, entered her bedroom and stabbed her repeatedly, the report said.

After killing Tomomi, Tomizawa called his eldest son to tell him that he had found her bloody body. Soon, the police came to the scene and took him into custody.

Last month, during the trial in the case Tomizawa told a court that he did not remember killing the teenager or why they had argued. But the judge held that the man was aware of the gravity of his actions, citing the phone call to his son right after the murder, Vice website reported.

He sentenced Tomizawa to four-and-a-half years in jail. The minimum punishment for murder in Japan is five years but Tomizawa was given a reduced sentence because of his condition.

There were differing opinions about the case. A doctor who performed Tomizawa's psychiatric examination before the trial said he had a motive for committing the crime.

"His actions were purposeful and consistent with his intent to kill, as he stabbed her in the neck," Hiroki Nakagawa, the doctor, was quoted as saying by Vice.

Others asked whether the man was fit to even stand trial

"It will be difficult to provide an accurate account of what actually happened," a senior forensic psychiatrist told CNN. "There is also the question of fitness to stand trial -- is a person fit enough to give evidence on the stand and plead guilty or not guilty?"