Man killed in Haryana following argument on WhatsApp group

A 28-year-old man identified as Luv Kumar was allegedly killed in Haryana's Sonipat city over an argument on a WhatsApp group. Civil Lines police said that the victim succumbed on the spot, while his cousin suffered severe head injuries.

SHO Narinder Kumar, who is investigating the case said, “Today we have completed the investigation proceedings. Police parties have been sent to different locations to arrest the accused.”

According to a Times of India report, the accused, who was the administrator of the group, and the victim belonged to the goldsmith community. Dinesh Kumar created a WhatsApp group called 'Johri' to build unity among the community.

Speaking about the incident, officials said that Dinesh had posted some content on the group which irked Luv. The duo knew each other only as members of the group.

Following an argument on the group, Luv called Dinesh and two argued over the phone. Later, Dinesh called Luv to his place and allegedly assaulted him and his cousins.

Dinesh's gang members beat Luv and his brothers with sticks and rocks.

The police confiscated some mobile phones for further probe. The SHO said that the accused will be arrested soon stating they have ample evidence.