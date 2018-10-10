In the eye of the Gujarat exodus storm: Who is Alpesh Thakor?

Congress MLA from Radhanpur, Alpesh Thakor, is caught in the eye of the migrant exodus storm in Gujarat. Most of the 342 people arrested in 42 cases of violence against migrants have been found to be associated with Thakor’s Kshatriya Thakor Sena (KTS).

Thakor is the man who was last year being hailed as one of the emerging leaders in Gujarat. Perhaps eventually, he could even challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

The tripartite consisting of Thakor, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani had, months before Gujarat went to polls, consolidated OBC, Patidar and scheduled caste support respectively.

Also Read | Tension in Gujarat points to a migrant labour crisis across India

In 2016, Thakor had stated he doesn't have any political ambitions. "I am neither going to contest elections nor join any political party," he had said. However, months before Gujarat went to polls, Thakor went on to join Congress and eventually won the north Gujarat assembly seat by defeating BJP’s Solanki Thakor by almost 15,000 votes.

Thakor’s win was the result of his previous campaigns: months before he joined Congress, Thakor had led a movement of farmers demanding farm loan waiver in the state. In 2015, he had demanded that a grand statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar be built by the Gujarat government, preferably near the Bay of Khambhat. A year after that, Thakor led a campaign against the booming illicit liquor trade in the state, where prohibition is in place.

Observers note that these campaigns had helped Thakor gain a vital base, especially in north Gujarat. For instance, he claimed that his Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena, formed in 2012, has 6.5 lakh registered members with committees in 7,000 villages. This cadre had helped Thakor organise an anti-liquor addiction conclave in January, with over 2 lakh members in attendance.

Also Read | Gujarat migrant labour tussle: Infrastructure, construction sector to be hit

On September 28, a migrant from Bihar allegedly raped a 14-month-old toddler in north Gujarat's Himatnagar municipality, prompting attacks by alleged KTS and Congress members in areas housing migrant communities across north Gujarat. Almost simultaneously, Thakor had also launched a campaign demanding that local workers be hired over migrant laborers in automobile manufacturing hubs in the northern part of the state.

He had also announced an Adhikar Yatra to press his demand, but had cancelled the rally in the aftermath of recent events. The 43-year-old has also offered to resign if allegations against him are proven.

"There have been efforts to defame my community. I will resign as MLA within two days if the allegations are proved to be true," he said.

Interestingly, Thakor was recently appointed as the co-in charge of Bihar Congress amidst speculations that he was planning to leave the party.