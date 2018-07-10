Mamata claims her government implemented maximum number of social schemes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the Trinamool Congress government in the state has implemented the maximum number of social schemes in the country. Banerjee was speaking at a meeting here in Cooch Behar district to review the progress of various social schemes and development projects.

"We have implemented maximum number of social schemes for the development of different category of people, which will not be found in any other state. Once again, Bengal showing the way to the entire nation," she said.

"We have plenty of social schemes like 'Kanyashree', 'Yuvashree', 'Sabuj Sathi', etc. from which people can get immense facilities for better life," the CM said.

She stressed on the need to make available all benefits to the far-flung areas bordering Bangladesh, where people from the enclaves exchanged with the neighbouring country are residing.

Describing the exchange of enclaves with Bangladesh as a "bridge of cooperation", she said that people "from both countries" would benefit from welfare schemes.

Banerjee said the Changrabandha Development Board has already been set up to boost the development process in the area.

The CM called upon people in the region to come forward together and assist the development process, irrespective of political lines and ideologies.

"There should not be any jealousy between 'Rajbansh' and 'Kamtapuri' communities. We have done our best for the development of both the communities.

"Forget all differences among yourselves and come together to carry forward the development of the entire region," Banerjee added.