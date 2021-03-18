English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics behind infiltration in West Bengal: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally in Purulia in the tribal Jangalmahal region of West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and “Tolabaji” (extortion) by TMC.

PTI
March 18, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18 attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pursuing “appeasement and vote bank politics” which were responsible for infiltration.

Addressing an election rally in Purulia in the tribal Jangalmahal region of West Bengal, he alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and “Tolabaji” (extortion) by the state’s ruling party.

He also accused the Banerjee government of patronising underground Maoist rebels.

“The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi’s government,” he said.

He said on May 2, the day the votes for assembly elections will be counted, Banerjee’s “khela” (game) will be “shesh” (over) and development will start.

Close

Related stories

Repeatedly accusing the TMC supremo of trying to appease a section of people for vote bank politics, Modi said: “People of Bengal have a strong memory. Bengal remembers who accused the army of plotting a coup, whose side you took during the Pulwama attack and the Batla House encounter.”

The prime minister hit out at the TMC government on the issue of corruption even during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Referring to a slew of central schemes which the TMC government is yet to implement, Modi said: “We believe in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while TMC believes in Transfer My Commission.”

“The TMC has created a new breed of Maoists in Bengal who loot public money. The money meant for poor people. Didi’s government has patronised Maoist violence,” he alleged.

The prime minister said Purulia’s industrialisation was neglected during the erstwhile Left rule and the current TMC dispensation.

"The TMC government has given Purulia only water crisis, forced migration and administration that discriminates,” he alleged.
PTI
TAGS: #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.