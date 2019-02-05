Mamata Banerjee soaks in favourable SC verdict, but chit fund investors feel betrayed

Both the Centre and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been gloating about their "moral victory" in view of the Supreme Court ruling. While the apex court has ensured that tainted Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar would not be arrested, it also ordered him to appear before the CBI in Shillong on February 20 and submit all evidence and cooperate with the probe into the chit fund scam case.

However, amid this tussle for power and purported ego war, a voice that is getting drowned is that of the defrauded chit fund investors. Although Didi loyalists lauded her for intercepting CBI officials, the brazen act left investors rather dismayed.

Asim Chatterjee, a convenor of the Chit Fund Sufferers Forum, told PTI that the ongoing tussle between the state government and the Centre over CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar is not only condemnable but also an attempt to hide the truth.

Another Forum convenor, Jayanta Haldar, said the outfit would soon organise a rally of defrauded investors of the chit fund companies in the city. "We will demand that all the culprits be arrested and the money be returned to the duped investors," he added.

"I was both an agent and an investor of a chit fund company. I was duped of about Rs 30 lakh. Now when the CBI is trying to find the truth behind the scam the state government is trying to stop it," said Bisu, a defrauded investor. "We feel betrayed," he added.

"The state government did nothing else but shielded the culprits. Now when the CBI is trying to unravel the truth, why is the state government creating hurdles?" said another defrauded investor Ujjal.

