Mamata Banerjee doing everything except running her govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bengal rally

Moneycontrol News

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 6 said the Trinamool Congress government is corrupt and that the BJP will oust it.

"These days Mamata ji is doing everything except running her government..." Chouhan said while addressing a rally at Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Chouhan, who is also the BJP vice-president, was referring to the TMC chief's dharna to "save the Constitution".

Chouhan was set to address a meeting in Bahrampur in Murshidabad district of the state. However, the meeting was canceled due to denial of permission for landing his helicopter by the Bengal government.

"These days, Mamata ji is doing everything except running her government... Amit Shah ka helicopter na utar jaaye, Pradhanmantri ji ki sabha na ho jaaye, Yogi ji ki sabha na ho jaaye, Shivraj ka helicopter na utar jaaye iss chinta mein Mamata Didi dubli ho rahi hain," Chouhan said.

The senior saffron leader also accused Banerjee of shielding a tainted police officer. "Mamata ji, not only Bengal but the entire nation wants to know why you want to protect Rajeev Kumar. Who would've landed in trouble had he been interrogated? She sits on dharna worrying, she loses her sleep. We want answers. Has an IPS officer ever sat on a dharna?" Chouhan asked.



West Bengal: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan halts at an eatery in Kolaghat after his rally and interacts with public. pic.twitter.com/z5WPJFmZcl

— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

The former MP CM was referring to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, who has been accused of irregularities in the Sarada chit fund scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On February 3, a team of 40 CBI officials who had gone to question Kumar in connection with the chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained. This started a political slugfest after Banerjee came out in support of Kumar and accused the BJP of attacking federalism. She subsequently announced a dharna, where Kumar had also participated.

During his address, Chouhan mocked the 'Mahagathbandhan' and called it a 'marriage without the bride'.