MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mallikarjun Kharge was under pressure from one family to not let House function smoothly: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to resolve the standoff between the government and the Opposition, but the Congress and the Trinamool Congress were adamant on not letting the House run smoothly.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Thursday alleged Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was "under pressure from one family” to not let the House function smoothly during the Winter Session, which concluded prematurely on Wednesday.

Joshi said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to resolve the standoff between the government and the Opposition, but the Congress and the Trinamool Congress were adamant on not letting the House run smoothly.

Rubbishing reports that Naidu didn’t try to resolve the standoff between the two sides under government pressure, Joshi said it was Kharge rather who was "under pressure from one family to not letting the House function smoothly”.

According to some reports, Kharge has alleged that Naidu was under pressure from the government to not try to resolve the standoff between the government and the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

"It is far from reality and very unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is blaming the Chair for their misconduct and unruly behaviour in the House during the Winter Session,” Joshi said, taking strong exception to Kharge’s reported remarks.

Close

Related stories

The Chair suggested on multiple occasions that the government and the Opposition sit together to resolve the issues, he said, adding "we sought meeting with Opposition leaders several times but they never tuned up”.

"With all authority under his command, the Chair did his best to resolve the issues by bringing both sides on the table but due to the adamant nature of the Congress and the TMC no consensus could emerge,” the minister said.

He further said it is undemocratic and unfortunate that Opposition blame the Chair for its own "misdeeds".

The House was adjourned sine die prematurely on Wednesday after days of frequent disruptions and Opposition protest.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Mallikarjun Kharge #Pralhad Joshi #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 23, 2021 07:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.