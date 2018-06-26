Malaysian mosque bans tourists after women visitors' dance video goes viral

Oman | Another oil rich country which makes the list. Oman does not levy any income tax on individuals. However, the sultanate levies 15 percent corporate tax on business entities, except oil selling companies which pay tax at the rate of 55 percent. A lower tax rate of 3 percent has been introduced for companies whose registered capital is below OMR 50,000. (Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque | Prasad Pillai/Flickr)

The City Mosque of Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, Malaysia has temporarily barred tourists from entering the compound following a video clip of two women 'acting disrespectfully' in front of the iconic building.

As per a report by The Star Online, a leading Malaysian tabloid, City Mosque Chairman Datuk Jamal Sakaran said despite the fact that the tourists were briefed about the do’s and dont's at the mosque, such an act is ‘regrettable’. “We opened our doors to visitors because we want to introduce people to the beauty of Islam, but such action has tarnished the image of our religion.”

He further added that the mosque receives between 500 and 1,000 visitors every day and the management provides special tour guides, robes, baju kurung, headscarves and kopiah for them. However, many tourists don’t respect the sanctity of the mosque. He added, “Our immediate action is to close the mosque to visitors. All express buses, Grab cars and taxis are not allowed to bring ­tourists into the compound or park their vehicles in the area.”

Currently, only taxis registered with the mosque management are being allowed to bring visitors to the mosque. The management is also planning to call for more RELA members for security. The chairman also said that the management will be holding a discussion with the tourism players to avoid such incidents in the future.

A video clip of two women dancing on the fence-wall, right in front of the main building, had gone viral on social media. The man who recorded the video can be heard saying "Kenapa la dia tidak tumbang? (Why doesn’t she fall?)" Online communities are also condemning this act for disrespecting a place of worship. Pertubuhan Penyatuan Islam Sabah, a non-government religious body, has also lodged a police complaint.