Current Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Malaysian authorities arrest former premier Najib Razak: Sources

Authorities picked up Najib from his home after serving him a remand order, two sources close to the family said. One of the sources said Najib is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday after being remanded for one night.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested on Tuesday, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, following an investigation into how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund he founded almost a decade ago.


First Published on Jul 3, 2018 03:06 pm

