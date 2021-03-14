English
Make Mamata Banerjee’s treatment history public, injury shouldn’t be misused to gain sympathy votes: BJP

The letter written by Bengal BJP states: “It is extremely important that the entire medical record of her treatment is put out in the public domain so that the alleged injury is not misused by the CM and TMC to manipulate electors by peddling misinformation to gain sympathy votes.”

Moneycontrol News
March 14, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee with a fractured leg (Image : @abhishekaitc)

The West Bengal chapter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the chief electoral officer demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s treatment history at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital be made public.

The letter dated March 14 states: “It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents don’t repeat to deceive masses and manipulate their voting choices.”

It says: “It is extremely important that the entire medical record of her treatment is put out in the public domain so that the alleged injury is not misused by the CM and TMC to manipulate electors by peddling misinformation to gain sympathy votes.”

The letter further states that Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party had made unfounded allegations maiming the image of the saffron party ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, which the BJP claimed to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The MCC states that “criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work…Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

Posing a tangent question to the severity of the injury sustained by the West Bengal CM on March 10 while campaigning in Nandigram, where she is pitted against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the party said: “There has been a concern as to why the Honourable Chief Minister who had complained of pain, fever, and breathing discomfort after the alleged incident was not provided immediate medical attention or taken to the nearest Nandigram Super Speciality Hospital?”

The letter further states: “Till date, a final clinic-radiological diagnosis has not been put in the public domain, which keeps the people of the state guessing if the CM at all sustained a bone injury or bruise or something else.”

The Bengal BJP said: “Echoing in the anxiety of the concerned citizens of West Bengal, we sincerely urge you to seek details from the treating hospital regarding diagnostic and treatment history of her injury and whether necessary SOPs and conventional medical guidelines have been followed.”
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #West Bengal BJP #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 14, 2021 06:11 pm

