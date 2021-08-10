Make immediate travel arrangements to return from Afghanistan: Indian Embassy says in security advisory

Representative Image

In a security advisory issued on August 10, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan has advised all Indians to make “immediate” travel arrangements to return to India.

In view of escalated violence in Afghanistan, due to which commercial air travel to many cities and provinces are getting discontinued, all Indians have been advised to make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before flight services from their place of stay/ visit gets discontinued.

India to evacuate all diplomats from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif mission

The Indian Embassy has also “strongly advised” all Indian companies to “immediately withdraw” their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan. Indian nationals who are working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan have been advised to urge their employers to facilitate their travel from the respective project sites to India. They can also contact the Embassy for the same.

The security advisory released by the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “Special attention is once again drawn to the members of the Indian media arriving in Afghanistan. The contents of this advisory are valid for such Indian media persons also. It is very essential that all Indian media persons arriving/ staying in Afghanistan establish contact with the Public Affairs and Security Wing of the Embassy for a specialised briefing on the location they are traveling to vis-à-vis the risks involved.”

Notably, last month, Reuters India chief photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar while covering the clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan Special Forces.