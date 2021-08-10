MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Make immediate travel arrangements to return from Afghanistan: Indian Embassy says in security advisory

In view of escalated violence in Afghanistan, due to which commercial air travel to many cities and provinces are getting discontinued, all Indians have been advised to make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before flight services from their place of stay/ visit gets discontinued.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

In a security advisory issued on August 10, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan has advised all Indians to make “immediate” travel arrangements to return to India.

In view of escalated violence in Afghanistan, due to which commercial air travel to many cities and provinces are getting discontinued, all Indians have been advised to make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before flight services from their place of stay/ visit gets discontinued.

India to evacuate all diplomats from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif mission

The Indian Embassy has also “strongly advised” all Indian companies to “immediately withdraw” their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan. Indian nationals who are working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan have been advised to urge their employers to facilitate their travel from the respective project sites to India. They can also contact the Embassy for the same.

The security advisory released by the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “Special attention is once again drawn to the members of the Indian media arriving in Afghanistan. The contents of this advisory are valid for such Indian media persons also. It is very essential that all Indian media persons arriving/ staying in Afghanistan establish contact with the Public Affairs and Security Wing of the Embassy for a specialised briefing on the location they are traveling to vis-à-vis the risks involved.”

Close

Related stories

Notably, last month, Reuters India chief photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar while covering the clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan Special Forces.

Body of Reuters' photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was mutilated in Taliban custody, officials say
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghan Taliban #Afghanistan #Indian Embassy
first published: Aug 10, 2021 05:59 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.