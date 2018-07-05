App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maintain 'pan Arunachal view' for all development work: Governor to officers

The governor also stressed that any initiative taken by the officials should be able to address the challenges faced by majority of the population in Arunachal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra today urged the government officials to maintain a 'pan Arunachal view' while carrying out development work in the state, an official release said here today.

Addressing a meeting of the state's senior officers at Raj Bhavan here, Mishra stated that "every paisa spent" from the public funds on any programme or project should be utilized to bring about development, the release said.

The meeting was convened to discuss issues that could be raised at a plenary conference of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong on July 9 and 10, it said.

The governor, during today's meet, also shared his concerns about the alleged corrupt practices and absence of government officials from their offices.

He asked the bureaucrats to suggest issues that could be taken up for discussion at the plenary meeting.

"The state must make best use of the NEC forum to solve problems related to road connectivity, law and order, infrastructure, education and health," the release said quoting Mishra.

The governor also advised the officers to explore institutional mechanism to expedite the implementation of NEC-sponsored projects, it added.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 08:11 pm

