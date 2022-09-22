English
    Mahsa Amini's death | Anti-hijab protests rage in Iran

    September 22, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

    Iran has been witnessing massive protests against the hijab rules in the country for the last one week after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The protests that turned violent in some parts of the country started after Amini's death on September 16. Women have been at the forefront of the protests and have been seen chopping off their hair and burning their hijabs all across the country. Amini was with her brother in Tehran when she was arrested by the morality police. She fell into a coma shortly and died in a hospital. Amini was detained for not complying with the strict Hijab rules.

