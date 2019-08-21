Maharashtra state commission for women launches e-course on sexual harassment: Report

The government of Maharashtra has launched an online course for the prevention of sexual harassment in workplace. The course, according to a report by The Indian Express, is intended for corporate firms, their employees and supervisors to deal with complaints of sexual harassment.

The report states that the course was launched after a survey showed that awareness about the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, remains low.

According to the report, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women received 22 complaints of sexual harassment in 2017-18 and 17 complaints the following year.

"But not every woman comes out to complain. This is a small fraction that approaches us. That is why strengthening internal committee in the office is necessary," a member of the commission told the newspaper.

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace (POSH) Act states that a company with more than 10 employees should have an internal complaints committee.

However, according to Vijaya Rahatkar, the chairperson of the women commission, a survey conducted of the members of the internal committee of multiple organisations revealed that the members needed training and an increase in awareness.

The report states that the course, which is over eight hours long, has animated videos, interactive exercises, monologues and reading material. It also explains the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act and presents different legal remedies to employees, according to the report.

Additionally, the course explains precursors to sexual harassment and the ways an organisation can ensure that their employees feel safe at work.

The certification course, which was launched on August 14, has already garnered over 300 registrations.

"The course is meant for both employees and committee members. It explains how consent can be misinterpreted or how power can be misused," said Sheetal Bapat, an education expert who helped create the module.