Maharashtra sees 6,005 new COVID-19 cases, 177 deaths, 6,799 recoveries

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 6,005 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 177 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,21,068 and the toll to 1,33,215 while 6,799 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 61,10,124, leaving the state with 74,318 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.66 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said.

Mumbai reported 291 new cases and three deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,657 and the count of fatalities to 15,911, the department said in a statement.

Mumbai division reported 844 cases during the day and 21 deaths, taking the tally to 16,43,067 and the toll to 34,401. Nashik division saw 841 new cases including 717 cases in the Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 2,245 cases during the day, including 690 in Pune, 595 in Satara and 544 in Solapur districts.

Kolhapur division added 1,747 fresh cases, including 777 from the rural parts of Sangli district, to its tally. Aurangabad division reported 62 cases,

Latur division 214, including 125 in the Beed district, 32 in the Akola division and 20 in the Nagpur division, the department said. Jalgaon and Parbhani cities as well as Nandurbar, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts did not report a single COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

With 1,80,056 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,85,32,523.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 63,21,068, deaths 1,33,215, recoveries 61,10,124, total tests 4,85,32,523, active cases 74,318, tests today 1,80,066.

