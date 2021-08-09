Maharashtra sees 4,505 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 7,568 recoveries

PTI

Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,505 new coronavirus positive cases and 68 fatalities while 7,568 patients recovered, a health department official said.

With the new additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections and the death toll climbed to 63,57,833 and 1,34,064, respectively. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 61,51,956 and active cases at 68,375.

Notably, Dhule, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Akola, Wardha, and Gondia districts and Dhule, Parbhani and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus case during the day, the official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.76 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. Mumbai city saw 218 new cases and three deaths while Pune added 139 new infections but did not report any fatality.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,624 COVID-19 cases on Monday, followed by 1,223 cases in the Kolhapur region.

Nashik region reported 708 infections, Mumbai region 611, Latur region 269, Akola region 33, Aurangabad region 25 and Nagpur region 12. Among the 68 COVID-19 fatalities reported from the eight regions, the highest number of 36 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 16 fatalities in the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai, Nashik and Latur regions reported five fatalities each. Nagpur region saw one death whereas Akola and Aurangabad regions didn't report any fresh fatality due to COVID-19, according to the official.

Among the 68,375 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest 14,149 such cases, the official said, adding the highest number of recovered patients at 10,64,629 are also from the Pune district.

With 1,57,175 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra reached 4,97,25,694, the official said.

A total of 4,21,683 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 2,895 others are in institutional quarantine, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,57,833, new cases 4,505, deaths 1,34,064, fresh deaths 68, total recoveries 61,51,956, active cases 68,375, new tests conducted 1,57,175.